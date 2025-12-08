Penn State Health cuts anesthesia time with AI-powered MRIs

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health has adopted Deep Resolve, an AI-powered MRI software that shortens scan times and reduces anesthesia use.

The technology, developed by Siemens Healthineers, was installed at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in April using funding from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, according to a Dec. 8 system news release.

It uses deep learning to produce faster and clearer images, minimizing the duration of anesthesia — “a game-changer for children,” Anita Krivenko, chief MRI technologist at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, said in the release.

Scan durations have dropped by seven to 10 minutes per exam, with some complex imaging reduced by up to 70%. About 90% of pediatric MRI scans at Penn State Health Golisano Children’s Hospital now rely on the technology.

In some cases, Deep Resolve has eliminated the need for anesthesia altogether. The system is expanding the technology across eight MRI units to increase access and efficiency for pediatric and adult patients, according to the release.