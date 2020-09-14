FDA warns 17 website operators about unapproved, misbranded online opioid sales

The FDA sent warning letters to 17 website operators about the illegal sale of unapproved and misbranded opioids.

These websites are selling opioids without a prescription and selling opioids with a lack of adequate directions for use.

The websites were selling opioids like tramadol and oxycodone.

The FDA sent the letters as part of its efforts to "take action against the illegal sale of opioids over the internet."

See a full list of the websites that received warning letters here.

More articles on specialty practice:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.