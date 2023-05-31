Do anesthesiologists plan to drop payers?

Most anesthesiologists do not intend to drop lower-paying insurers, according to Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report" for 2023.

The data comes from the Medscape "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023, which surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7 to Jan. 17.

Here is how anesthesiologists responded when asked if they were planning to drop insurers that pay the least:

Yes: 16 percent

No, I need all payers: 30 percent

No, it's inappropriate: 18 percent

No, for other reasons: 36 percent