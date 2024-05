CRNA pay vs. average household income by state

Nurse anesthetists make an average of $281,240 in Illinois, the highest-earning state, compared to the state's average household income of $106,728.

Here is how the average annual salary for nurse anesthetists compares to the average household income in each state, using new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census.

Alabama

Average annual salary: $173,370

Average household income: $82,956

Alaska

Average annual salary: N/A

Average household income: $109,524

Arizona

Average annual salary: N/A

Average household income: $101,316

Arkansas

Average annual salary: N/A

Average household income: $76,853

California

Average annual salary: $250,920

Average household income: $131,504

Colorado

Average annual salary: $215,870

Average household income: $119,039

Connecticut

Average annual salary: $247,740

Average household income: $128,160

Delaware

Average annual salary: $207,030

Average household income: $105,438

Florida

Average annual salary: $176,950

Average household income: $99,349

Georgia

Average annual salary: $204,070

Average household income: $99,863

Hawaii

Average annual salary: N/A

Average household income: $120,969

Idaho

Average annual salary: $178,600

Average household income: $94,503

Illinois

Average annual salary: $281,240

Average household income: $106,728

Indiana

Average annual salary: $207,180

Average household income: $88,805

Iowa

Average annual salary: $227,710

Average household income: $92,695

Kansas

Average annual salary: $184,650

Average household income: $93,221

Kentucky

Average annual salary: $185,630

Average household income: $82,614

Louisiana

Average annual salary: $218,770

Average household income: $79,175

Maine

Average annual salary: $227,270

Average household income: $93,555

Maryland

Average annual salary: $187,420

Average household income: $125,876

Massachusetts

Average annual salary: $272,510

Average household income: $133,823

Michigan

Average annual salary: $219,050

Average household income: $91,856

Minnesota

Average annual salary: $221,650

Average household income: $109,737

Mississippi

Average annual salary: $201,280

Average household income: $72,624

Missouri

Average annual salary: $230,470

Average household income: $88,586

Montana

Average annual salary: $256,460

Average household income: $90,874

Nebraska

Average annual salary: 212,860

Average household income: $94,599

Nevada

Average annual salary: N/A

Average household income: $98,422

New Hampshire

Average annual salary: $239,630

Average household income: $119,452

New Jersey

Average annual salary: $252,130

Average household income: $134,191

New Mexico

Average annual salary: $212,950

Average household income: $82,382

New York

Average annual salary: $256,160

Average household income: $119,130

North Carolina

Average annual salary: $222,560

Average household income: $94,353

North Dakota

Average annual salary: $234,950

Average household income: $97,699

Ohio

Average annual salary: $210,760

Average household income: $90,109

Oklahoma

Average annual salary: $208,410

Average household income: $82,741

Oregon

Average annual salary: $215,260

Average household income: $102,923

Pennsylvania

Average annual salary: $209,890

Average household income: $100,015

Rhode Island

Average annual salary: N/A

Average household income: $108,023

South Carolina

Average annual salary: $233,920

Average household income: $88,704

South Dakota

Average annual salary: $211,090

Average household income: $90,806

Tennessee

Average annual salary: $194,790

Average household income: $89,799

Texas

Average annual salary: $216,280

Average household income: $101,738

Utah

Average annual salary: $125,890

Average household income: $114,044

Vermont

Average annual salary: $254,790

Average household income: $97,261

Virginia

Average annual salary: $232,250

Average household income: $119,058

Washington

Average annual salary: $246,350

Average household income: $125,847

West Virginia

Average annual salary: $232,410

Average household income: $75,265

Wisconsin

Average annual salary: $247,160

Average household income: $94,085

Wyoming

Average annual salary: $228,780

Average household income: $90,01