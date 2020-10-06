CRH, physicians open anesthesia practice

CRH Medical and a group of physicians opened Western Carolina Anesthesia Associates in Hickory, N.C., Oct. 1.

The practice provides anesthesia services to a single ASC in the state.

CRH owns a 15 percent stake in the practice. It is the second de novo expansion the company has completed in 2020. CRH has a presence at 10 ASCs in North Carolina.

Jay Kreger, CRH Anesthesia president, said the company expects to increase its ownership stake in the joint venture as it matures.

