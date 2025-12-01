New CRNA programs boom: 3 updates

Advertisement
By: Francesca Mathewes

Here are three newly launched or accredited training programs for certified registered nurse anesthetists reported by Becker’s since Oct. 9.

1. Wilmington University in New Castle, Del., and ChristianaCare received initial accreditation for its Delaware Nurse Anesthesiology Program. The inaugural cohort for the program is set to begin in January 2026.

2. Omaha, Neb.-based Creighton University will launch a Doctor of Nursing Practice-Nurse Anesthesia program in August 2027 to address the national shortage of certified registered nurse anesthetists, particularly in rural areas.

3. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Nursing enrolled the first cohort of students in its CRNA program.

Workplace violence + $61K turnover costs: 1 strategy to tackle both

Recommended Live Webinar on Dec 11, 2025 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM CST

Advertisement

Next Up in Anesthesia

  • Good, bad news for anesthesia in 2026

    Anesthesia is at an inflection point: soaring demand, evolving technology and growing outpatient volume offer new opportunities, but workforce shortages,…

    By: Sophie Eydis

  • Anesthesia leaders' biggest lessons of 2025

    A number of defining controversies and innovations have shaped anesthesia in 2025, from AI-driven analysis tools to landmark legal cases,…

    By: Francesca Mathewes
Advertisement