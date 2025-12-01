New CRNA programs boom: 3 updates

Here are three newly launched or accredited training programs for certified registered nurse anesthetists reported by Becker’s since Oct. 9.

1. Wilmington University in New Castle, Del., and ChristianaCare received initial accreditation for its Delaware Nurse Anesthesiology Program. The inaugural cohort for the program is set to begin in January 2026.

2. Omaha, Neb.-based Creighton University will launch a Doctor of Nursing Practice-Nurse Anesthesia program in August 2027 to address the national shortage of certified registered nurse anesthetists, particularly in rural areas.

3. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Nursing enrolled the first cohort of students in its CRNA program.