Kaiser faculty member 1st CRNA to earn ASE fellowship

Mark Gabot, DNP, CRNA, a faculty member at the Pasadena, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente School of Anesthesia, is the first certified registered nurse anesthetist in the U.S. named a fellow of the American Society of Echocardiography.

He is the second advanced practice registered nurse to receive the distinction, according to a Jan. 8 news release from Cal State Fullerton; Dr. Gabot also works with the university’s nursing school as part of its partnership with Kaiser.

Dr. Gabot launched a point-of-care ultrasound curriculum at Kaiser Permanente and leads national training through the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology. He was also appointed to the ASE’s POCUS Special Interest Group and recently published work in ASE Echo Magazine.