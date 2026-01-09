Kaiser faculty member 1st CRNA to earn ASE fellowship

Advertisement
By: Sophie Eydis

Mark Gabot, DNP, CRNA, a faculty member at the Pasadena, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente School of Anesthesia, is the first certified registered nurse anesthetist in the U.S. named a fellow of the American Society of Echocardiography.

He is the second advanced practice registered nurse to receive the distinction, according to a Jan. 8 news release from Cal State Fullerton; Dr. Gabot also works with the university’s nursing school as part of its partnership with Kaiser.

 Dr. Gabot launched a point-of-care ultrasound curriculum at Kaiser Permanente and leads national training through the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology. He was also appointed to the ASE’s POCUS Special Interest Group and recently published work in ASE Echo Magazine.

Recoupments 101: The biggest RCM problem no one’s talking about

Recommended OnDemand Webinar

Advertisement

Next Up in Anesthesia

  • Florida pain practice acquired 

    Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America has acquired the patient base of Crespo Injury Care Center and added Ariel Crespo,…

    By: Patsy Newitt

  • New Jersey anesthesia group taps CMO

    Hackensack, N.J.-based Olena Medical has named Mrinal Agrawal, MD, an anesthesiologist and pain management physician, as chief medical officer.  Dr.…

    By: Sophie Eydis
Advertisement