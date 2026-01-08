Mayo Clinic anesthesiologist to receive national pain medicine award 

Hari Kalagara, MD, an anesthesiologist at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., has been named the 2026 recipient of the Presidential Scholar Award from the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine.

Dr. Kalagara will be recognized April 18 at the society’s 51st Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting in Phoenix, according to a Jan. 8 news release.

The award honors mid-career physician-investigators for advancing research in regional anesthesia or pain medicine. Dr. Kalagara has published extensively in regional anesthesia, acute pain and perioperative ultrasound and currently chairs the society’s point-of-care ultrasound courses.

He joined Mayo Clinic in 2021 and serves as assistant professor of anesthesiology at the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Science.