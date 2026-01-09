Florida pain practice acquired 

Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America has acquired the patient base of Crespo Injury Care Center and added Ariel Crespo, MD, to its network of interventional pain specialists.

Dr. Crespo specializes in chronic pain management, sports medicine, orthopedics and interventional procedures. He joined Physician Partners of America as part of the organization’s January expansion, which further strengthens its presence in the Tampa Bay region, according to a Jan. 8 news release.

Founded in 1996, Crespo Injury Care Center has served patients across Hillsborough, Hernando, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk and Manatee counties.