Are anesthesiologists impacted by competition?

A minority of anesthesiologists say their income is either somewhat or considerably affected by competing physician practices, according to Medscape's 2024 "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report," published May 24. 

While 32% of surveyed anesthesiologists said their income was somewhat affected, 11% reported being considerably affected. Over half (57%) said they were not affected at all by competing practices. 

Additionally, the majority of anesthesiologists said they did not see any income effects due to other medical businesses. 

Only 16% of anesthesiologists reported seeing an income impact due to other medical businesses, compared to 84% who said they see no effect. 

