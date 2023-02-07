Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 3 updates in 2 weeks

Here are three anesthesiologist updates to know since Jan. 27:

Anesthesiologist Randall Goskowicz, MD, was named chief of staff of Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas (Calif.). He has served in a variety of leadership roles, including medical director of surgery and anesthesiology, endoscopy and graduate medical education, and executive cabinet member of the Scripps Medical Foundation. Anesthesiologist Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri, MD, was featured in D Magazine on Jan. 31 for the bundled payments offered at his ASC, Mesquite, Texas-based North Texas Team Care Surgery Center. His center offers transparent prices for gastroenterology, orthopedic, gynecology, urology, spine and plastic surgeries. Mary Billstrand, MD, was named chair of the department of anesthesiology in the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine in Memphis.