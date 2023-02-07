Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 3 updates in 2 weeks

Here are three anesthesiologist updates to know since Jan. 27:
- Anesthesiologist Randall Goskowicz, MD, was named chief of staff of Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas (Calif.). He has served in a variety of leadership roles, including medical director of surgery and anesthesiology, endoscopy and graduate medical education, and executive cabinet member of the Scripps Medical Foundation.
- Anesthesiologist Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri, MD, was featured in D Magazine on Jan. 31 for the bundled payments offered at his ASC, Mesquite, Texas-based North Texas Team Care Surgery Center. His center offers transparent prices for gastroenterology, orthopedic, gynecology, urology, spine and plastic surgeries.
- Mary Billstrand, MD, was named chair of the department of anesthesiology in the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine in Memphis.