Anesthesiologist pay in 2022: 8 stats 

Here are eight key stats on anesthesiologist pay to know in 2022:

These stats were drawn from Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives," U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey, and Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022" and "Physician Compensation Report 2022"

1. Anesthesiologist pay jumped 8.9 percent in the last year.

2. Anesthesiology is the 11th wealthiest speciality.

3. Fifteen percent of anesthesiologists reported a net worth of more than $5 million.

4. Twenty-one percent of anesthesiologists reported a net worth of less than $500,000.

5. Anesthesiologists earn the most in Florida, Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia, Wisconsin and Massachusetts.

6. Anesthesiologists reported an average incentive bonus of $68,000.

7. Fifty-three percent of anesthesiologists said they feel fairly compensated.

8. Self-employed anesthesiologists make $81,076 more on average than employed physicians.