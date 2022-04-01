Anesthesiologist pay by the numbers: 10 stats

Anesthesiologist was named the best-paying healthcare job by U.S. News & World Report with an average annual salary of $208,000.

Here are nine more stats to know, pulled from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey and Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report 2021."

1. The national average pay for anesthesiologists is $159.22 per hour, or $331,190 per year.

2. Anesthesiologists earn the most in Florida, Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia, Wisconsin and Massachusetts.

3. Fifty-two percent of anesthesiologists worked in hospitals in 2020.

4. Nineteen percent of anesthesiologists worked in a group practice in 2020.

5. Ninety percent of anesthesiologists' income declined because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

6. Self-employed anesthesiologists make $391,000, while employed anesthesiologists make $367,000.

7. Forty-seven percent of anesthesiologists saw a 1-25 percent decline in caseload during the pandemic, while 44 percent saw no decline.

8. Only 58 percent of anesthesiologists feel fairly compensated.

9. Anesthesiologist incentive bonuses average $55,000.