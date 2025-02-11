Anesthesiologist group issues guidance on ketamine

The American Society of Anesthesiologists has issued new guidance on ketamine administration for patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, treatment-resistant depression and other mood disorders.

While the ASA heralds ketamine as a "breakthrough therapy" for these disorders, the group warns that the drug can have potentially life-threatening side effects, according to a Feb. 11 press release sent to Becker's.

The guidance warns that ketamine should only be prescribed and administered by trained healthcare professionals.

Though it is not approved by the FDA for non-anesthetic uses, growing off-label prescriptions are leading to the openings of in-person and virtual ketamine clinics nationwide.

The medication is typically delivered by infusion or injection. Some clinics provide it by mail, directing patients to treat themselves at home, according to the release.

The ASA warns patients against receiving ketamine at home or at nonaccredited outpatient clinics, due to improper monitoring, rescue personnel or emergency resuscitation equipment available.

Ketamine can cause high blood pressure and slowed breathing, respiratory failure, cardiac issues and seizures, if issued improperly.

The guidance urges patients to adhere to the same standards as other anesthetics, follow prescribing principles set by other sedating medications, only ingest the drug as part of a comprehensive treatment plan created by an appropriately trained and licensed medical professional, and take intravenous and intramuscular ketamine only in a monitored setting under the care of a licensed health professional where appropriate rescue equipment is immediately available.

The guidance also notes that ketamine treatment should have a defined endpoint, only be used as prescribed and be prescribed at the minimum dose necessary. Patients should be aware of adverse side effects and that the drug should not be administered in doses that produce excessive sedation.

"Following the untimely death of actor Matthew Perry due to the acute effects of ketamine, there has been a growing number of false or misleading statements and opinions in the press on its use," Donald Arnold, MD, president of the ASA, said in the release. "Ketamine was originally introduced and has its greatest use as an anesthetic. As anesthesiologists, we felt it was important to increase awareness of how to use it appropriately. People who have struggled with mental health issues and are understandably excited about a new treatment may not realize that they are risking their lives by receiving treatment without medical supervision in unaccredited clinics or offices without established safety standards."