Anesthesia group coordinates ramp-up with surgery centers, hospitals — 5 things to know

Norwood, Ohio-based Seven Hills Anesthesia is supporting local hospitals and practices as they reopen for elective cases, according to the Cincinnati Business Courier.

What you should know:

1. Seven Hills Anesthesia provides services for Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, which is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

2. Anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists are expected to return to work at Beacon's surgery centers as elective surgeries resume.

3. When volumes reach normal levels, Seven Hills will staff both of Beacon's surgery centers with three anesthesiologists and eight CRNAs per day.

"The number of anesthesia staff is fluid based on the number of cases performed," Seven Hills CEO Mark Grossman told the Cincinnati Business Courier.

4. Seven Hills Anesthesia is also coordinating gradual ramp-up plans with hospital leaders at Cincinnati-based TriHealth, Edgewood, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Mercy Health-Cincinnati and Lawrenceburg, Ind.-based Highpoint Health.

5. Seven Hills Anesthesia's plans to resume services are being developed based on state guidelines.

