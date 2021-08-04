8 key stats on anesthesiologist pay

Ninety percent of anesthesiologist's income declined because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report 2021."

Here are eight key stats to know:

1. Anesthesiologist pay decreased by 5 percent from 2020 to 2021 — from $398,000 to $378,000.

2. Ninety percent of anesthesiologists' income declined because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Anesthesiologists' average income bonus was $55,000.

4. Forty-five percent of anesthesiologists think they will return to pre-COVID-19 income levels in the next year, and 36 percent think they will return within the next two to three years.

5. Male anesthesiologists make $392,000 on average, while female anesthesiologists make $337,000 on average.

6. Self-employed anesthesiologists make $391,000, while employed anesthesiologists make $367,000.

7. Forty-seven percent of anesthesiologists saw a 1-25 percent decline in caseload during the pandemic, while 44 percent saw no decline.

8. Only 58 percent of anesthesiologists feel fairly compensated.