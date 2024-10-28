7 anesthesiologists in the headlines

Here are seven anesthesiologists Becker's has reported on since Oct. 1:

1. Jeffrey Mueller, MD, was elected first vice president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the nation's largest anesthesiology organization. Dr. Mueller, an assistant professor of anesthesiology at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science in Rochester, Minn., and a staff anesthesiologist at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, will serve a one-year term.

2. Anesthesiologist James Cerullo, MD, sued Boynton Beach, Fla.-based Bethesda Hospital after he allegedly slipped and fell in an ASC. The suit alleges Dr. Cerullo slipped and fell on Dec. 23, 2022, near an ASC operating room where he was scheduled to work and sustained critical injuries because the facility was not cleaned in a professional manner.

3. Amid a growing disparity between reimbursements and practice costs, four anesthesiologists joined Becker's to discuss what they would like to see from CMS.

4. Seattle anesthesiologist John Bramhall, MD, PhD, was inaugurated as the 2024 to 2025 president of the Washington State Medical Association at its annual House of Delegates meeting on Sept. 28. Dr. Bramhall steps into the WSMA role after 30 years of service at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was also the associate medical director at Harborview's level 1 trauma center.