American Society of Anesthesiologists taps vice president

Jeffrey Mueller, MD, has been elected first vice president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the nation's largest anesthesiology organization.

Dr. Mueller, an assistant professor of anesthesiology at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science in Rochester, Minn., and a staff anesthesiologist at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, will serve a one-year term, according to an Oct. 24 news release from the ASA.

As first vice president, Dr. Mueller will serve as a member of the ASA's executive committee, which consists of the president, president-elect, first vice president and immediate past president.

He has also served in a number of other ASA roles, including as vice chair of the Ad Hoc Committee on Center for Anesthesia and Perioperative Economics Oversight, a delegate in the ASA House of Delegates, ASA vice president for professional affairs, director on the ASA board of directors, chair of the Anesthesia Quality Institute’s board of directors and chair of the ASAPAC executive board.