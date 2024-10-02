Anesthesiologist inaugurated president of Washington State Medical Association

Seattle anesthesiologist John Bramhall, MD, PhD, was inaugurated as the 2024 to 2025 president of the Washington State Medical Association at its annual House of Delegates meeting on Sept. 28.

The WSMA represents almost 13,000 physicians, resident physicians, physician assistants and medical students. Dr. Bramhall steps into the WSMA role after 30 years of service at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to an Oct. 1 news release. He was also the associate medical director at Harborview's level 1 trauma center.

Dr. Bramhall also maintains an academic position at the University of Washington as a clinical professor emeritus in the department of anesthesiology. In the past, he served as the president of the Washington State Society of Anesthesiologists and a delegate to the American Society of Anesthesiologists.