5 highest paid anesthesiologists in Milwaukee

The highest paid anesthesiologist in Milwaukee earns $648,600 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $302,970 anesthesiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest paid anesthesiologists in Milwaukee earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $648,600 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $643,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $627,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $598,500 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $596,500 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; employed setting