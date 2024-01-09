5 highest paid anesthesiologists in Cincinnati

The highest paid anesthesiologist in Cincinnati earns $621,300 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $302,970 anesthesiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest paid anesthesiologists in Cincinnati earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $621,300 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $591,700 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $581,000 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $572,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $570,200 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed setting