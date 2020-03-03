5 ASCs affected by UnitedHealthcare dispute with anesthesia group

UnitedHealthcare dropped more than 80 anesthesiologists from its network as of March 1, affecting at least five surgery centers and one pain and spine practice in North Carolina, The News & Observer reports.

The anesthesiologists come from Raleigh-based American Anesthesiology of North Carolina and Charlotte, N.C.-based Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants, both affiliated with Mednax.

Sunrise, Fla.-based Mednax won't be part of UnitedHealthcare's network in North Carolina, South Carolina, Arkansas and Georgia because of a pricing dispute. An estimated 11,141 customers and 176 physicians in North Carolina could be affected.

If the entities remain unable to agree on pricing, Charlotte-based Pediatrix Medical Group of North Carolina, Florence-based American Anesthesiology of South Carolina, and Jacksonville, N.C.-based Obstetrix Medical Group of Coastal Carolina will go out of network later this year.

American Anesthesiology of North Carolina serves several facilities owned by Raleigh-based WakeMed Health and Hospitals, Durham-based Duke University Health System and Chapel Hill-based UNC Health, including these ASCs and practices:

Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Raleigh Orthopaedic Surgery Center

Rex Surgery Center of Wakefield (Raleigh)

Surgical Center for Dental Professionals (Raleigh)

Carolina Pain & Spine (Wake Forest)

