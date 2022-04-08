5 anesthesia updates for ASC leaders

Five anesthesia updates for ASC leaders to know:

1. Harvard Medical School in Boston was named No. 1 medical school for anesthesiologists, according to U.S. News & World Report's list of best medical schools for 2023.

2. New York City-based Gramercy Surgery Center is partnering with Mount Kisco, N.Y.-based CareMount Medical, part of Optum, for anesthesiology staffing.

3. The national average pay for anesthesiologists is $159.22 per hour, or $331,190 per year.

4. The American Society of Anesthesiologists has urged Congress to reject the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission recommendation of no annual payment update for physician payments in 2023.

5. North American Partners in Anesthesia has acquired Cumberland Anesthesia Associates in Fayetteville, N.C.