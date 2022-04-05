10 best med schools for anesthesiology for 2023, per US News

Listen
Boston-based Harvard University is the No. 1 medical school for anesthesiologists, according to U.S. News and World Report's list of best medical schools for 2023.
The medical school rankings, released March 28, are based on faculty resources, the academic achievements of entering students and qualitative assessments by schools and residency directors.
The top 10 programs for anesthesiology:
- Harvard University (Boston)
- Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)
- Duke University (Durham, N.C.)
- University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)
- University of California — San Francisco
- University of Michigan — Ann Arbor
- Columbia University (New York City)
- Stanford (Calif.) University
- Washington University in St. Louis
- University of California — Los Angeles