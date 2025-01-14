5 anesthesia groups to watch in 2025

Here are five major anesthesia groups to watch in 2025:

US Anesthesia Partners: U.S. Anesthesia Partners is a physician-owned anesthesia management company that works with anesthesiologists, CRNAs and CAAs in over 700 inpatient and outpatient facilities supporting more than 2 million cases annually. The company’s approximately 4,500 clinical team members serve communities in Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Washington D.C. It is backed by capital partners Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Berkshire Partners and GIC. In December, USAP partnered with New York City-based Mount Sinai to form Greater New York Anesthesia Services.

Premier Anesthesia: Premier is an anesthesia management provider managing over 700 providers in 13 states at hospitals and ASCs. It is backed by Atlanta-based Jackson Healthcare, which leads a family of healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. In May, it partnered with the Ohio Hospital Association's corporate partner program.

North American Partners in Anesthesia: NAPA is an anesthesia group that launched more than three decades ago in New York City. It is the nation's largest provider of anesthesia services. The group first expanded outside of New York in 2002, and now has a footprint in 20 states through the 2020 acquisition of American Anesthesiology. In October, NAPA launched a patient advocacy center, followed by a managed services line in November.

GHR Healthcare: In June, anesthesiologist staffing provider United Anesthesia was acquired by GHR Healthcare. United Anesthesia had been in operation since 1979. GHR has been providing staffing services since 1993, and rebranded in 2023.

NorthStar Anesthesia: NorthStar partners with hospital administrators to provide outsourced anesthesia care as they seek greater operational efficiency, cost savings and better clinical outcomes. It is currently partnered with over 200 hospitals in over 20 states with more than 2,000 practitioners. NorthStar established several new partnerships in 2024, including with EyeSouth Partners and Pocatello, Idaho-based Portneuf Health.