North American Partners in Anesthesia launches managed services

Anesthesia services provider North American Partners in Anesthesia has launched a managed services line.

NAPA managed services is designed to address operating room operational needs for health systems and academic medical centers, according to a Nov. 5 press release.

The service offering allows health systems to maintain autonomy over anesthesia services while also benefiting from NAPA's other services, including revenue cycle management, data and analytics, consulting and recruitment.

To lead the initiative, NAPA has promoted Rhett Lankford to senior vice president and general manager of managed services to oversee its implementation, operations and growth.