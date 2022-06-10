4 anesthesiologist making headlines

At least four anesthesiologists made headlines in the last two weeks, including a New York physician who admitted to buying prescription medicine for a profit and an Illinois anesthesiologist running for office.

1. The Michigan Society of Anesthesiologists is urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reinstate the physician supervision requirement for certified registered nurse anesthetists to administer anesthesia.

2. Anesthesiologist Bill Hauter, MD, is running for the 87th Illinois House District. Dr. Hauter, who works for Peoria, Ill.-base OSF Healthcare, is certified in emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

3. A patient of a St. Paul, Minn.-based anesthesiologist and pain clinic is suing both, blaming them for his opioid dependency. Michael Faulhaber allegedly began seeing Samuel Yue, MD, and the Minnesota Pain Center after a workplace incident that left him in chronic pain. Dr. Yue allegedly prescribed Mr. Faulhaber "escalating levels of opioids" that left him physically addicted.

4. A New York anesthesiologist admitted to using his medical license to buy prescription oncology medication to sell for profit. While operating his medical practice in Elmwood, N.J., 53-year-old Jon Paul Dadaian, MD, used his license to buy prescription drugs, primarily, cold-chain biologic infusion medications.