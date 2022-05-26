950 Michigan physicians call for state to reinstate oversight of CRNAs

The Michigan Society of Anesthesiologists is urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reinstate the physician supervision requirement for certified registered nurse anesthetists to administer anesthesia.

On May 10, Michigan became the 20th state to opt out of the physician supervision requirement for CRNAs.

The removal will "dismantle the anesthesia care team model," the society said in a May 26 email to Becker's. More than 950 physician society members sent letters to Ms. Whitmer, saying the move threatens patient safety and will lower the quality of healthcare in the state.

But Adam Kuz, a CRNA and president of the Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists, said in a May 10 news release that the new law ensures "patients have access to value-based, high-quality care.