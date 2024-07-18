Anesthesia

10 highest-paying states for CRNAs

Patsy Newitt -  

For the second year in a row, Illinois is the highest-paying state for certified registered nurse anesthetists when adjusted for cost of living. 

Here are the 10 highest-paying states for CRNA, pulled using May 2023 salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and 2024 cost of living index data from World Population Review. 

State

CRNA hourly mean wage

Cost of living index

CRNA hourly mean wage, adjusted by cost of living

Illinois

$135.21

90.8

$148.91

Massachusetts

$131.01

148.4

$125.35

Montana

$123.30

103.7

$125.08

New York

$123.15

125.1

$123.74

Vermont

$122.50

114.9

$122.05

New Jersey

$121.21

114.1

$119.41

California

$120.64

134.5

$118.90

Connecticut

$119.11

113.1

$118.52

Wisconsin

$118.83

95

$116.54

Washington

$118.44

115.1

$116.51

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast