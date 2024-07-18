10 highest-paying states for CRNAs

For the second year in a row, Illinois is the highest-paying state for certified registered nurse anesthetists when adjusted for cost of living.
Here are the 10 highest-paying states for CRNA, pulled using May 2023 salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and 2024 cost of living index data from World Population Review.
|
State
|
CRNA hourly mean wage
|
Cost of living index
|
CRNA hourly mean wage, adjusted by cost of living
|
Illinois
|
$135.21
|
90.8
|
$148.91
|
Massachusetts
|
$131.01
|
148.4
|
$125.35
|
Montana
|
$123.30
|
103.7
|
$125.08
|
New York
|
$123.15
|
125.1
|
$123.74
|
Vermont
|
$122.50
|
114.9
|
$122.05
|
New Jersey
|
$121.21
|
114.1
|
$119.41
|
California
|
$120.64
|
134.5
|
$118.90
|
Connecticut
|
$119.11
|
113.1
|
$118.52
|
Wisconsin
|
$118.83
|
95
|
$116.54
|
Washington
|
$118.44
|
115.1
|
$116.51