Teen's fundraiser generates $7K for New Jersey healthcare facilities including surgery center

Logan Goldstein, 12, is selling face masks made by a small business in Livingston, N.J., Camp Stuff 4 Less, and donating the funds to local healthcare facilities, reports tapinto.net.

Dana Goldstein, Logan's mother and an employee of Camp Stuff 4 Less, was helping her daughter come up with a bat mitzvah project. Ms. Goldstein's brother Josh Fiske, MD, had a severe case of COVID-19, which inspired Logan to sell face masks from Camp Stuff 4 Less.

Logan sold approximately 1,000 masks and raised more than $7,000, which has been donated to an array of healthcare facilities including Millburn, N.J.-based Short Hills Surgery Center.

In a call with the surgery center, administrators told Logan the money went to buy every employee in the center an N95 mask.

Logan said she's been overwhelmed by how her masks have made a difference. She said, "I never really thought that we could make such a difference in my community, but now that we have, I'm so grateful that I was able to have an impact during a scary time."

