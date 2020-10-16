Surgical Information Systems secures investment from Accel-KKR

Alpharetta, Ga.-based Surgical Information Systems received a major equity investment from Menlo Park, Calif.-based Accel-KKR, according to an Oct. 15 press release.

The investment reinforces Surgical Information Systems' commitment to providing ASCs with a suite of communications and cloud-based tools, CEO Tom Stampiglia said in a news release.

"We are seeing unprecedented demand for outpatient surgeries, and as more complex procedures continue to move to ASCs, we are committed to providing our clients with the clinical, workflow, and management tools they need," Mr. Stampiglia said.

The investment follows the market launch of SIS Complete, a platform addressing the administrative, financial and clinical needs of ASCs.

Read the full press release here.

