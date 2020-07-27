South Carolina independent purchasing organization distributes 2M+ pieces of PPE to date

Independent practices in South Carolina are banding together to increase their buying power in securing personal protective equipment, local NBC affiliate WMBF reports.

What you should know:

1. Independent practices in the state created a group they named Action PPE.

2. Marcelo Hochman, MD, a surgeon at Facial Surgery Center in Charleston, said the practices now get what they need.

3. The small group has now expanded its scope to include PPE orders from physicians in 20 states. To date, they've distributed more than 2 million units of PPE across the U.S.

