Pfizer effective against new strain; Bayer supports CureVac and more — 4 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine, antibody drugs

Here are four updates about the COVID-19 vaccine and antibody drugs over the past week:

Physicians at Mayo Clinic and Houston Methodist Hospital have reported positive results in treating COVID-19 patients with COVID-19 antibody drugs from Eli Lilly and Regeneron

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech appears to be effective against virus strains discovered in the U.K. and South Africa.

Bayer has partnered with German biotech company CureVac to support its development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine may prevent infection from the virus for years.

