Monkeypox vaccine updates, device recalls and more supply chain updates

Here are supply chain updates that have been reported by Becker's since Aug. 9:

1. Chelmsford, Mass.-based Azenta sealed the deal to acquire global supply distributor B Medical this month. The terms of the deal can be found here.

2. The global supply chain could soon step out of the 18-monthslong storm of shortages and high costs. Read about the change in overseas shipping costs and more here.

3. The FDA cleared the splitting of Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos, into fifths — a solution that could indicate the future for resolving emergency drug shortages.

4.Here is a list of health systems that are looking for supply chain expertise as of Aug. 11.

5. Becker's spoke with two McKinsey supply chain experts earlier this week. They shared supply trends and solutions here.

6. Mechanicsville, Va.-based healthcare solutions company Owens & Minor and Minneapolis-based Allina Health updated the terms of their 20-year partnership.

7. The FDA's approval of splitting the monkeypox vaccine into fifths doubled the expected supply to nearly 450,000 doses and moved up the HHS distribution timeline.

8. Royal Philips is replacing its CEO Frans van Houten, who's been in the role for more than a decade, with Roy Jakobs after the company recalled millions of ventilators in June 2021 that have since been tied to 124 deaths. Mr. Jakobs will take on the role Oct. 15.

9. Johnson & Johnson is discontinuing its talc-based baby powder after tens of thousands of lawsuits have slammed the New Brunswick, N.J.-based pharmaceutical company about the product allegedly containing cancer-causing ingredients.

10. Here are six device and equipment recalls over the last year.