6 device, equipment recalls in 2022

Medical device and equipment manufacturers issued recalls in 2022 on products ranging from software to hip implants.

Six recalls Becker's has covered in 2022:

1. Devicemaker Exactech recalled 40,000 hip implants over the failure of polyethylene liners. The recall includes the Acumatch GXL; the Novation GXL and MCS GXL; Exactech All Polyethylene Cemented Cup; Acumatch Conventional UHMWPE; MCS Conventional UHMWPE; and the Novation Conventional UHMWPE.

2. Minneapolis-based Medtronic issued a class 1 recall of its Palindrome and Mahurkar hemodialysis catheters July 29. The recall is due to a catheter hub defect that could lead to a leaking condition. According to the FDA, there was one complaint but no reports of death or injuries caused by the defect.

3. Smiths Medical recalled more than 118,000 syringe infusion pumps after reports of one death and seven serious injuries.

4. The FDA alerted healthcare providers to a recall and change in reprocessing instructions for certain urological endoscopes manufactured by Karl Storz.

5. Blaine Labs recalled one lot of RevitaDerm wound care gel over a bottle that was found to be contaminated with Bacillus cereus. Blaine Labs said Jan. 27 that the affected lot is BL 2844, with an expiration date of Feb. 19, 2023. It was distributed to 61 physician clinics across 17 states in 2021.

6. Medtronic on Jan. 6 issued a Class I recall of the company's Synergy Cranial and StealthStation S7 Cranial software. The recall was issued because of potential inaccuracies with the Biopsy Depth Gauge Cycle View.