ASC supply chain tip of the day: Examine your ASC's brand loyalty

Physician brand loyalty is one of the biggest challenges for ASCs that want to optimize supply chain operations, according to Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health.

Regent Surgical Health shared the following tip on its blog:

"Part of relationship-building involves bringing vendors in for on-site training with physicians. Trial labs in which physicians feel and test products help the staff envision how new equipment would function in a real-life clinical setting."

