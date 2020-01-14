ASC supply chain tip of the day: Examine your ASC's brand loyalty
Physician brand loyalty is one of the biggest challenges for ASCs that want to optimize supply chain operations, according to Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health.
Regent Surgical Health shared the following tip on its blog:
"Part of relationship-building involves bringing vendors in for on-site training with physicians. Trial labs in which physicians feel and test products help the staff envision how new equipment would function in a real-life clinical setting."
