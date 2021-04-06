Infections and acquisitions: 5 supply chain updates for ASCs

Here are five supply chain updates for ASC leaders to know:

On devices: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned healthcare providers of the risk of using reprocessed urological endoscopes after "numerous" reports of infection.

On supply procurement: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order April 1 that directs state agencies to boost the state's medical supply chain, saying companies should focus on acquiring medicines, medical devices and medical supplies made within South Carolina.

On orthopedic implants: Durham, N.C.-based medical technology company Bioventus has acquired rehabilitation solutions company Bioness for $45 million.

Supply chain news: Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro pursued his own medical supply contracts early in the COVID-19 pandemic after the federal government didn't implement a national strategy, according to documents released March 31 by House Democrats.

Supply chain strategy in 2021: Two ASC administrators spoke to Becker's ASC Review on how supply chain strategies are changing for ASCs during the pandemic.

