FYI: 5 supply chain updates

Here are five ASC supply chain updates published by Becker's since July 7:

With the impending summer dip in donors, blood centers across the U.S. face a national blood shortage. Six months ago, the organization that supplies nearly half of the nation's blood supply, the Red Cross, declared its first national crisis. HHS ordered 144,000 monkeypox vaccines to combat the rising cases in the U.S. and said it plans to deploy the doses by July 11. Ace Surgical Supply Co., a bone regenerative products and surgical supplies provider, and Southern Anesthesia and Surgical, a U.S. distributor of anesthesia and surgical supplies, merged July 6, forming a new company, Ace Southern. HST Pathways, an ASC-focused software company, and Advantien, an ASC-focused supply chain company, formed a partnership to help surgery centers streamline their implant-purchasing systems. The partnership allows the companies to simplify implant buying through centralized purchasing. The U.S. bought 3.2 million doses of Novavax's two-shot COVID-19 vaccine July 11 despite the vaccine-maker still awaiting FDA authorization. On June 7, an independent FDA panel voted 21-0, with one absentee, to recommend Novavax's vaccine for COVID-19 emergency use authorization for adults.