Software, supply chain companies join to help ASCs buying implants

HST Pathways, an ASC-focused software company, and Advantien, an ASC-focused supply chain company, have formed a partnership to help surgery centers streamline their implant purchasing systems.

The partnership allows the companies to simplify implant-buying through centralized purchasing, they said in a June 22 news release.

HST Pathways' cloud-based technology supports surgery center management, electronic charting, scheduling and more.

Advantien gives ASCs a customizable suite of implant supply chain services.

"Implant management operations are an extremely high cost to ASCs, and this partnership provides the opportunity to offer very meaningful and significant savings to the ASC industry," said Tim Burney, CEO of Advantien.