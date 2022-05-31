Formula shortages won't end until July & 5 more supply chain updates

Here are six supply chain updates from the last two weeks:

1. The infant formula shortage will likely last until late July, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, said during a Senate Health Committee meeting. The Federal Trade Commission announced an investigation into the shortage, which stems from the February shutdown of an Abbott Nutrition factory because of safety concerns.

2. The GE Healthcare contrast dye shortage resulting from the COVID-19 lockdowns in China has experts concerned about supplies .

3. Mooresville, N.C.-based Health Supply US, a personal protective equipment manufacturer, is set to build a plant in Greenville County.

4. The closure of a Teva Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing plant in Irvine, Calif., could affect the availability of 24 generic sterile injectable drugs, including five essential medicines.

5. Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health South Florida and Medline entered a partnership. The multiyear partnership will exclusively provide the health system with Medline's essential medical supplies and solutions.

6. Surgical endoscopy device company Creo Medical Group signed a deal with surgical robot company Intuitive.