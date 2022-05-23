Endoscopy devicemaker partners with surgical robot manufacturer

Surgical endoscopy device company Creo Medical Group signed a deal with surgical robot company Intuitive.

With the agreement, Creo aims to make devices compatible with Intuitive's robotic technology, Creo said in a May 23 news release emailed to Becker's. The deal also provides a framework for joint clinical studies between the companies.

"Technological advancements are facilitating a paradigm shift in the way many surgical procedures are delivered, and we look forward to working together to enable additional options for patients using this combined state-of-the-art technology," Creo CEO Craig Gulliford said in the release.