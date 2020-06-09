ASC vendors rework field visits — Here's one company's approach

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing vendors such as Brasseler USA Surgical Instrumentation to rethink their handling of surgery center visits.

Brasseler USA developed several guidelines for sales representatives to follow before, during and in lieu of facility visits:

1. Sales reps are now equipped with the tools to conduct virtual meetings. They can also schedule in-person meetings and evaluations "when deemed appropriate or necessary" by the facility.

2. Brasseler's field reps practice social distancing and wear masks at all times during facility visits. They use facility-sanctioned personal protective equipment as required.

3. Brassler team members are not allowed to carpool with other industry representatives.

4. Before entering and after leaving a facility, Brassler's reps wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.

5. Brassler is checking its sales reps' temperatures on a daily basis. They also follow any facility-specific protocols related to temperature checks.

