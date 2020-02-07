ASC supply chain tip of the day: Use a whiteboard

Beverly Bryant, MSN, RN, administrator and director of Yuma (Ariz.) Endoscopy Center, shared supply chain insights with Becker's ASC Review.

One of the insights she shared:

"We have a Dry Erase supply board [where] anyone (even our cleaning crew) can write what supplies are running low or out. This triggers the supply technician to track a previous order or order the item immediately. She also indicates on the board when the item is due to arrive, or if it's back-ordered. This helps with catching things in enough time to order them without having to pay for overnight charges. I also am constantly reviewing the supply invoices to monitor price increases."

