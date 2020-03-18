ASC supply chain tip of the day: Ask yourself the '5 whys'

Molly Ehrlich, Vizient's consulting director of advisory solutions for supply chain operations, shared a story on Vizient's blog about an operating room that kept running out of supplies.

"It isn't always clear what the root cause is. You often have to dig deep using a lean technique called 'the five whys,'" she said. "The gist of this technique is if you can ask and answer 'why' five times, you've likely drilled down far enough to reach your root cause."

To submit an ASC supply chain tip for consideration, please email Rachel Popa at rpopa@beckershealthcare.com.

