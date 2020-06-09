ASC scheduling software adoption grows due to COVID-19 — 5 things to know

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted adoption of Casetab's surgery scheduling software, according to a June 9 announcement.

Five things to know:

1. Casetabs' customer base has grown by 80 percent since February.

2. Casetabs attributes the growth to "an urgent need among ASCs to support patients, and their loved ones who aren't allowed in the facility, with vital surgical information and timely COVID-19 updates."

3. Casetabs' mobile scheduling app is designed to allow providers to easily access case schedules and details at any time, from any location.

4. Request management and document uploading are also supported by the HIPAA-compliant technology.

5. Casetabs' automated patient-texting feature provides preoperative reminders, COVID-19 updates and postoperative follow-up, among other services.

More articles on surgery centers:

The 'new normal' for ASCs: 16 admins on how the pandemic will change the field forever

Dr. Thomas Vikoren: Same-day TJR 'made all the more important' by COVID-19

Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.