Amazon delivers 100M+ items through 'COVID-19 Supplies,' won't take profit: 5 insights

Amazon Business has distributed more than 100 million items to healthcare and government organizations through COVID-19 Supplies, a pandemic response effort launched March 31 in the U.S.

Five things to know:

1. More than 13,000 healthcare providers and 7,000 government organizations have purchased products through COVID-19 Supplies.

2. Products available through the program include face shields, surgical masks, ventilators, gloves, gowns and sanitizers — items in high demand and, in some areas, in low supply.

3. Amazon Business has delivered supplies to more than half of the country's top 100 hospital systems, and to 44 state governments. Delivery locations include "pandemic hotspots like New York City and rural counties not served by traditional suppliers."

4. Amazon Business has expanded COVID-19 Supplies to eight countries outside the U.S., including Italy, Canada, Germany and Japan.

5. Amazon Business said it will not make a profit from COVID-19 Supplies, and it is waiving all standard referral fees for third-party sellers involved.

More articles on supply chain:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.