7 states form regional supply chain — 3 things to know

Seven states in the Northeast U.S. are partnering to buy about $5 billion worth of medical equipment and supplies, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced May 3.

Three things to know:

1. The regional supply chain agreement involves New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Delaware Gov. John Carney, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

2. The states will continue partnering with the federal government to procure supplies needed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they will also collaborate to identify their region's needs and coordinate inventory policies.

3. They will seek out suppliers who can scale to meet the entire region's demand over the next three months while exploring ways to use new technologies — such as 3D printers — as alternative methods of production.

