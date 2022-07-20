6 supply chain updates from the last week

Supply chain developments reported by Becker's since July 15.
- RevMed launched an online marketplace that allows ASCs and hospitals to buy and sell supplies to each other. Facilities can use the platform to recoup money spent on overstocked inventory and buy supplies at lower prices and in lower amounts than they could from vendors, according to the company. Sellers can use the platform to scan and list excess inventory for sale, and buyers can search for specific items and create custom watch lists for when deals arise.
- Some states are relying on their own strategies to ration monkeypox vaccines as demand for the two-dose Jynneos vaccine still far outstrips supply.
- Florida's health department won't promote the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 and younger, forcing some physicians to throw away usable doses and putting a strain on retail pharmacies and independent physicians to fill the gap.
- HHS ordered 2.5 million Jynneos doses from Bavarian Nordic, the only manufacturer with an approved monkeypox vaccine. The total supply is expected to be available by mid-2023, and more than 150,000 doses have already been shipped to U.S. states and jurisdictions.
- West Orange, N.J.-based medical group RWJBarnabas launched BuyLocal, an online platform that allows for local, minority, veteran-owned and women-owned businesses to register online to meet supply chain or future service demands for the health system. Registered companies will be included in a database and will be considered for procurement and contracting opportunities.
- Some states are restricting monkeypox vaccine access due to short supply. Some are prioritizing doses for those who have had direct exposure to monkeypox, and others are offering only one shot of the required two-dose regimen.