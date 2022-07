RevMed launched an online marketplace that allows ASCs and hospitals to buy and sell supplies with each other.

With the platform, facilities can recoup money spent on overstocked inventory and buy supplies at lower prices and in lower amounts than they could from vendors, RevMed said July 18. Users can easily scan and list excess inventory for sale on the platform.

Prospective buyers can search for specific items and create custom watchlists for when deals arise, the company said.