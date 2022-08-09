13 supply chain updates over the last week

Supply chain developments reported by Becker's since Aug. 2:

1. Michelle Greene was appointed CIO of Cardinal Health on Aug. 1. She joined the medical supply company as senior vice president of enterprise information technology in 2021.

2. HHS launched a service last month for hospitals to track the availability of medications, personal protective equipment, products used for burn patients and supplies for trauma patients. The tool, called the Disaster Available Supplies in Hospitals, is designed to estimate how much medical supply a hospital needs within 49 hours of a "mass casualty incident" or an infectious disease emergency, according to its website. It isn't intended to be used for disasters.

3. Federal officials repeatedly choosing to not refill the supply of Jynneos monkeypox vaccines led to about 28 million doses expiring in the Strategic National Stockpile.

4. Here are five supply companies that recently expanded.

5. Cardinal Health opened a 110,000-square foot facility in East Hartford, Conn., to support the manufacturing and distribution of specimen collection kits. The new centralized facility employs nearly 200 employees and will serve as the hub for Cardinal's Aero-Med business, which produces more than 50 million lab kits a year.

6. The Emergency Care Research Institute honored 11 health systems with the Supply Chain Excellence Award on Aug. 3. None of 2022's winners was on last year's list.

7. Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly is selling its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment to healthcare systems, hospitals and states starting this month.

8. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, said the agency is considering splitting a single-dose vial of Jynneos monkeypox vaccine into five doses due to low supply.

9. Twenty-four national healthcare organizations are urging lawmakers to pass the Prevent Pandemics Act, which includes several provisions to strengthen the medical supply chain. The bill would give more flexibility for the federal government to partner with distributors and manufacturers to support the Strategic National Stockpile, among other measures.

10. Several supply chain and IT leaders told Becker's they're pursuing drone programs to expedite and improve patient care.

11. To combat the opioid epidemic, nonprofit Remedy Alliance bought 100,000 doses of naloxone, a drug that's used to reverse opioid overdoses, and community groups have already ordered 43,000 doses.

12. The UPS Healthcare network will acquire 14 facilities from healthcare logistics provider Bomi Group and 3,000 of its employees.